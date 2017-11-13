Widow promotes early detection

/ Front page / News

IT is that time of the year when former servicemen are remembered by their families around the country.

Karinia Curuki, 43, and her two children, Sera and Joshua Curuki were at Sukanaivalu Barracks on Saturday. They lost their father two years ago because of prostate cancer.

Her husband Ilimeleki Curuki was 51 years old when he died in 2015.

"My husband died of prostate cancer and it was the most heartbreaking day which I will never forget," she said.

"He learnt that he had cancer at a later stage because he was not experiencing any symptoms of cancer."

Mrs Curuki said they flew over to India in 2014 for further medication.

Mrs Curuki wishes to inform all man to get a regular check up at the hospital.

"For some cases, there would be symptoms and signs of prostate cancer but for my husband, there were no symptoms or signs until he continuously lose weight and that's when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but nothing could be done as it was at a very serious stage," she said.

"I suggest that men regularly have check-ups at the hospital."