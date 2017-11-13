Koya is acting PM

/ Front page / News

THE Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya, is the Acting Prime Minister.

Mr Koya takes over the role from the Employment Relations, Productivity and Labour Minister Jone Usamate, who acted in the position from November 4- 12.

Mr Usamate left for Argentina yesterday.

Mr Koya will also be the Acting Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Sugar Industry, Foreign Affairs and Water Ways until Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama returns from COP23 in Bonn, Germany.

He will act on the positions until November 21, next week.