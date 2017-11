/ Front page / News

AN article on yesterday's front page wrongly stated that more than 22,000 Fijians would benefit from Government's $F844.8 million water and waste water investment deal for Fiji's Capital City, Suva that was signed in Bonn, Germany, by Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama.

In fact, the investment deal is expected to benefit more than 220,000 Fijians in the greater Suva area.

We apologise for any inconvenience this error may have caused.