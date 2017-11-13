$844m deal to improve waste water infrastructure

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama signed a $844.8 million investment deal to improve Suva's water and waste water infrastructure.

Mr Bainimarama said the investment would benefit more than 220,000 Fijians in the greater Suva area.

He said people who lived in Suva and its surrounding areas would be healthier, safer and better protected once this project was completed.

"In Suva's case, aging infrastructure stretching back to colonial times collapsed under the weight of a growing urban population, heavy rains and inadequate waste water management," he said.

"We realised just how vulnerable our infrastructure was to climate change in the form of extreme weather events and sea level rise. And fortunately, we were able to find partners to provide us with a solution and the means to better serve the 30 per cent of our population who live in the greater Suva corridor."

The European Investment Bank will contribute $156.4m to the project, alongside with the Asian Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund.