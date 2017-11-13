Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Monday 13 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$844m deal to improve waste water infrastructure

Litia Cava
Monday, November 13, 2017

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama signed a $844.8 million investment deal to improve Suva's water and waste water infrastructure.

Mr Bainimarama said the investment would benefit more than 220,000 Fijians in the greater Suva area.

He said people who lived in Suva and its surrounding areas would be healthier, safer and better protected once this project was completed.

"In Suva's case, aging infrastructure stretching back to colonial times collapsed under the weight of a growing urban population, heavy rains and inadequate waste water management," he said.

"We realised just how vulnerable our infrastructure was to climate change in the form of extreme weather events and sea level rise. And fortunately, we were able to find partners to provide us with a solution and the means to better serve the 30 per cent of our population who live in the greater Suva corridor."

The European Investment Bank will contribute $156.4m to the project, alongside with the Asian Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.055753.0557
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.41900.4070
NZD 0.71110.6781
AUD 0.64110.6161
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lost Fijian
  2. Koya is acting PM
  3. Qaqa's simple teachings
  4. Fiji Bati wary of NZ
  5. Radrodro calls for LTA inquiry
  6. Call for help
  7. Doom and gloom
  8. Maritino 'can see the rain is gone'
  9. Widow promotes early detection
  10. Fiji in top 20 for BWAP at world pageant

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Miss World Fiji appeals for votes Tuesday (07 Nov)