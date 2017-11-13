Qaqa's simple teachings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reigning Miss Fiji Hally Qaqa in Suva. Picture: NIYAAZ DEAN/SUPPLIED

AS the Pacific continues to face destruction brought about by changing weather patterns, simple teachings that begin at home can help change the status quo.

That's the message from reigning Miss Fiji Hally Qaqa as world leaders sit to negotiate the crucial climate change agreements at COP23 in Bonn, Germany this week.

Ms Qaqa says moral values such as responsibility and accountability taught in homes can help young people take ownership of the environment.

"This will motivate us to do simple things that will help combat the major effects of climate change," she said.

"All these decisions that we make from planting trees to proper disposal of rubbish, using environmentally friendly products - all play a role in building a resilient and sustainable environmental future for Fiji."

She said the young people needed to have a sense of responsibility in taking care of the environment.