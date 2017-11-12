Weather situation: Communities advised to stay alert

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:41PM ALL communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

The advise from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, National Disaster Management and Meteorological Services comes after the recent heavy downpour experienced in many parts of the country.

A statement by the Ministry requests the general public to take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service's website, www.met.gov.fj