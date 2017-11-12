Fiji Time: 6:51 PM on Sunday 12 November

FENC Fiji receives timely donation

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Update: 5:36PM THE Foundation for the Education of Children (FENC Fiji) received a timely donation of FJD$9,000 from an Australian company, Aerocare to provide school uniforms, shoes and stationary supplies for 50 boys and girls in 2018.

Fifty of the company's top employees were in the country on a three night vacation and individually gave a school bag each filled with coloring books, toys and stationary.

This was revealed by FENC Fiji representative, Dwain Qalovaki, who said the donation kicked started their annual sponsor a child program where organisations and individuals were invited to partner with them to provide assistance. 

The partnership is possible through the dedication of Aussie Fijian parent, Coretta Chute who has over the years sent baby strollers, food and clothing back to Pacific countries in need.

Aerocare is the largest ground handler within the Australian and New Zealand region, with more than 3,000 team members currently servicing 3,200 flights per week and 41,200 passengers per day.








