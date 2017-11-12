Fiji Time: 6:50 PM on Sunday 12 November

Workshops aimed at improving commercial farming

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Update: 5:21PM A SERIES of workshops was done recently by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to improve commercial farming

FCLC Chairman, Simon Cole said in a statement that the purpose of the workshop was to give farmers confidence to grow crops, and to give buyers confidence that their crops will be delivered at the right time and right quality when they need it for processing, export, or for the local market. 

 The workshops which was for the farmers in the non-sugar agriculture sector and associated stakeholders including the buyers and exporters was funded by FAO and held in Suva, Labasa and Nadi.

These were a follow up to contract farming forums that were held in 2015, which introduced FCLC farmers to new opportunities in commercial agriculture through the contract farming.

Manasa Tumuri, Vice-President of the Fiji Dalo Farmers Association, who was present in the Suva workshop, said  "it has given small-holder farmers an understanding of how to write a contract as well as the awareness to upscale production to become fully commercial even without lease."








