Workshops aimed at improving commercial farming

A SERIES of workshops was done recently by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to improve commercial farming
FCLC Chairman, Simon Cole said in a
statement that the purpose of the workshop was to give farmers confidence to
grow crops, and to give buyers confidence that their crops will be delivered at
the right time and right quality when they need it for processing, export, or
for the local market.
The workshops
which was for the farmers in the non-sugar agriculture sector and associated
stakeholders including the buyers and exporters was funded by FAO and held in
Suva, Labasa and Nadi.
These were a follow up to contract farming
forums that were held in 2015, which introduced FCLC farmers to new
opportunities in commercial agriculture through the contract farming.
Manasa Tumuri, Vice-President of the Fiji
Dalo Farmers Association, who was present in the Suva workshop, said "it
has given small-holder farmers an understanding of how to write a contract as
well as the awareness to upscale production to become fully commercial even
without lease."