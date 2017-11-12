$4.53m partnership to upgrade Ba cane access roads

Update: 5:00PM A FJD$4.53 million partnership between the European Union (EU) and the Pacific Community (SPC) Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project has resulted in the soon to be upgraded of up to 49 kilometres of cane access roads in the Koronubu sugarcane sector in Ba.
A
statement by SPC says the RARAI project is working with selected civil works
contractors to upgrade the 42 cane access roads in Koronubu, which, once
completed, are expected to benefit around 360 cane farmers and their families
by reducing the time taken to transport cane between their farms and the
Rarawai mill in Ba.
SPC
Director General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC is proud to partner with the EU
in this undertaking.
"Cane
cartage is a very significant cost for sugarcane farmers and the SPC is pleased
support upgrading efforts to improve road conditions and encourage the industry
to reduce transportation costs for farmers," Dr Tukuitonga said.
Meanwhile
said Christoph
Wagner, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for the Pacific said this
project tackles a key challenge for farmers, especially in the more remote
areas of Fiji, by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills.
The
project is working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Ministry of Sugar
Industry and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in trying to address
these transportation challenges for farmers. Works are expected to be completed
before the 2018 cane crushing season begins.