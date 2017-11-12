$4.53m partnership to upgrade Ba cane access roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC and civil works contractors survey works soon to be undertaken on sugarcane access roads in Koronubu. The roadworks are being done under the SPC-EU Rural Access Roads and Infrastructure (RARAI) project. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:00PM A FJD$4.53 million partnership between the European Union (EU) and the Pacific Community (SPC) Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project has resulted in the soon to be upgraded of up to 49 kilometres of cane access roads in the Koronubu sugarcane sector in Ba.

A statement by SPC says the RARAI project is working with selected civil works contractors to upgrade the 42 cane access roads in Koronubu, which, once completed, are expected to benefit around 360 cane farmers and their families by reducing the time taken to transport cane between their farms and the Rarawai mill in Ba.

SPC Director General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC is proud to partner with the EU in this undertaking.

"Cane cartage is a very significant cost for sugarcane farmers and the SPC is pleased support upgrading efforts to improve road conditions and encourage the industry to reduce transportation costs for farmers," Dr Tukuitonga said.

Meanwhile said Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for the Pacific said this project tackles a key challenge for farmers, especially in the more remote areas of Fiji, by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills.

The project is working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Ministry of Sugar Industry and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in trying to address these transportation challenges for farmers. Works are expected to be completed before the 2018 cane crushing season begins.