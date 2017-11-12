306 children with special needs screened

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:49PM SCREENINGS play a vital role in determining if a child is able to hear properly at an early age.

This was revealed by Frank Hilton Organisation chief executive officer, Sureni Perera, who said they were able to screen 306 children from six special schools during their week long screening project.

"According to the school rolls, we had anticipated 600 children to be screened. We saw a large number of absenteeism in schools and some children were not consented by their parents to participate in the screening," Ms Perera said.

"We were lucky to have an Otolaryngologist amongst our team who was able to treat approximately 60 children on site. Others identified with Otitis media, which again if left untreated may cause hearing loss, were referred to hospitals for treatment."

She said the Audiologist and the Otolaryngologist would review the data and compile reports.