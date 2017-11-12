Fiji Time: 6:50 PM on Sunday 12 November

Free ENT medical services for Northerners

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Update: 4:44PM RESIDENTS in the North are very fortunate to once again have a team from Taiwan's Cathay General Hospital conducting a series of free Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) medical services for them.

The team who also will be training local Health Ministry staff will be stationed at Labasa hospital from Tuesday  November 14 to  Friday November 17, 20107.

Patients with conditions including ear/nose/throat and are thyroid goiter urged to contact the surgical unit at the Labasa Hospital for an appointment.

The team will be led by Dr Su-Yi Hsu(ENT)and will include a ENT Doctor/Dr Wan-Hsuan  Sun and two nurses.

Since 2014 to 2017, seven Taiwan mobile medical teams from Taiwan?s Cathay General Hospital comprising of  54 medical staff has visited Fiji and examined around  2,500 patients in Kadavu ,Rikiriki,Ba, Tauvua, Lautoka,Sigatoka,Korolevu , Lomaiwai,Cuvu, Labasa, Nabouwalu Savusavu ,Seaqaqa ,Labasa,Nabouwalu,Savusavu and has examined and treated more than 600 students of Marist Brothers high School and Yat ?Sen Primary school in Suva.

