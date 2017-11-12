Fiji Time: 6:51 PM on Sunday 12 November

Weather situation: Heavy rain warning remains

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Update: 4:18PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for Eastern and Southern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued by the egional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Nadi at 4:00pm this afternoon.

The bulletin says a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to gradually weaken.

It is expected to affect the group for the next few days.

For the Eastern and Southern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group there will be  occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

The rain will be easing to showers later today.

As for the rest of Fiji there will be cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers and few thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls.

Localised heavy falls, may lead to flash flooding.








