Weather situation: Heavy rain warning remains

Update: 4:18PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for Eastern and Southern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group.
This was confirmed
in a special weather bulletin issued by the egional Specialised Meteorological
Centre (RSMC) in Nadi at 4:00pm this afternoon.
The bulletin
says a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow
moving over Fiji and is expected to gradually weaken.
It is expected
to affect the group for the next few days.
For the Eastern
and Southern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Western and Southern
Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group there will be occasional rain, heavy at times and few
thunderstorms.
The rain will
be easing to showers later today.
As for the rest
of Fiji there will be cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers and few
thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls.
Localised heavy
falls, may lead to flash flooding.