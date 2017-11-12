$110k robbery suspect to face court tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court charged for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case reported in mid-September. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:26PM A MAN who is alleged to have robbed two Western Union staff at the Damodar City Complex whereby more than $110,000 was stolen as well as other assorted items in September has been charged.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 26-year-old man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court charged for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case reported in mid-September.

"The suspect fled in a car and the Southern Division team of investigators has been working tirelessly to arrest the persons involved," Ms Naisoro said.

"He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and will be produced tomorrow."