$110k robbery suspect to face court tomorrow

Update: 2:26PM A MAN who is alleged to have robbed two Western Union staff at the Damodar City Complex whereby more than $110,000 was stolen as well as other assorted items in September has been charged.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 26-year-old man will be produced at the Suva
Magistrates Court charged for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery
case reported in mid-September.
"The
suspect fled in a car and the Southern Division team of investigators has been
working tirelessly to arrest the persons involved," Ms Naisoro said.
"He
is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and will be produced tomorrow."