Duo charged for drugs possession

Update: 2:21PM A 42-YEAR-OLD man and a 31-year-old woman have been charged each with one count of possession of illicit drugs.
This after,
police found 30 parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in the sewerage
system at their home.
According
to police, the pair had been allegedly involved in drug related activities
which prompted a raid at their residence on Thursday.
Chief
Operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu issued warning to drug dealers following
the raid.
ACP Tudravu said drug dealers would always find ways to beat law enforcement agencies.
He said
police would not stop until drug dealers were brought to justice.
The pair
will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.