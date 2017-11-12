Duo charged for drugs possession

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana extracted by Water Authority officials following a joint operation with Police. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:21PM A 42-YEAR-OLD man and a 31-year-old woman have been charged each with one count of possession of illicit drugs.

This after, police found 30 parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in the sewerage system at their home.

According to police, the pair had been allegedly involved in drug related activities which prompted a raid at their residence on Thursday.

Chief Operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu issued warning to drug dealers following the raid.

ACP Tudravu said drug dealers would always find ways to beat law enforcement agencies.

He said police would not stop until drug dealers were brought to justice.

The pair will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.