Update: 2:18PM FIJI Airways Flying Fijians lost their first match on the November tour to Italy 19-10 earlier this morning in Italy.

Fiji scored their only try through lock Leone Nakarawa while Ben Volavola converted a conversion and a penalty in the match.

Italy scored through Simone Ferrari and Carlo Canna kicked three conversion and a penalty.

Volavola was also shown a yellow card in the match.