Rotary club treats eye patients in Taveuni

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Update: 2:13PM THE annual eye surgery spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Taveuni has treated almost 200 patients so far.

Club executive member Josephine Amos said most patients have travelled in from Viti Levu.

She said the assistance from members of Boronia in Australia and Pakaurangi and New Market in New Zealand have helped them successfully organise the event.

"Most of our patients that have had surgery have also had their eye sight restored," she said.

A team of the world's top eye surgeons have flown in from around the globe to conduct the surgeries.








