Promise of 50-year land lease

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 60 sugarcane growers from Nawaicoba, Nadi, have been promised 50-year agricultural land leases.

This was confirmed in a meeting between growers, iTaukei Land Trust Board officials, Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Ministry of Sugar on Friday.

TLTB acting senior state officer Akuila Ratu said the leases would be for 50 years.

"We can assure you that all of you will get your leases before the end of the year," he said.

"We have been having discussions with the landowners and the Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Association and with your advisory councillor and we have informed all of them of the changes that have happened.

"The new term is now 50 years and we will first give your instrument of tenancy.

"We will come back next Tuesday to give your offer letter for the tenancy."

He added TLTB had paid about $100,000 for the surveyor's costs.

Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said talks to secure the 50-year lease took four years.

He said the farmers were grateful for the promised additional 20 years extension.

Ministry of Sugar director Sanjay Kumar said they hoped farmers would take advantage of the opportunities the new leases presented.