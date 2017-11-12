Clean-up campaign launched

/ Front page / News

THE National Clean Up Campaign was officially launched by the Ministry of Health in Lautoka yesterday.

To mark the launch, Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor joined senior health officials in the Western Division in a roadside clean-up of a busy stretch at Saweni.

More than 50 bags of rubbish strewn along the piece of road on the Queens highway were collected by the group.

Mr O'Connor said the amount of rubbish seen along the roadside and drainage systems was of great concern.

"This corridor is just mushrooming and waste disposal and collection is one major issue along this area," he said.

"There's a drain that we saw where people just haphazardly come and throw their rubbish and there's a couple of plastic bags that are clogging up the drains that we've seen.

"The waterways are very important because when we get heavy downpours, we see some of them overflowing and now we can practically see the reason why this happens.

"There are household trash just being thrown into little creeks and waterways. Apart from that, there are a whole lot of plastic bottles, empty cans and plastic bags being thrown everywhere."

He said each division around the country have been mobilised to carry out the campaign in their communities.

Lomolomo advisory councillor Shakuntla Devi Permal said Saweni was considered a red zone for communicable diseases.

"I believe this was the right place to launch this campaign because of how much we need to do to clean up this community," he said.

"This is a place where a lot of mosquito breeding places are found and we want to raise awareness to our community members about the need to keep their areas and environment clean."