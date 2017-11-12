Fiji Time: 6:51 PM on Sunday 12 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bid to promote Korean language

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, November 12, 2017

IN a bid to promote Korean language and studies among youths in the country, a Korean speaking contest was held on Friday night at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH).

Speaking at the event, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Seong-in Kim said the contest was to raise awareness and understanding of the Korean language in the Fijian societies.

Mr Kim said since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, Fiji and Korea had enjoyed a strong and friendly relation which led to the reopening of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji office in 2016.

"However, the Fijian people who wish to learn the Korean language is relatively low considering the rising popularity of Korean culture in Fiji and this is the main reason why the embassy is orchestrating today's (Friday's) event," Mr Kim said.

Mr Kim said the contest was held in Hangeul, a uniqueness of the Korean alphabet where there was an iconic relationship between the symbol and the sound.

"Hangeul is also considered to be one of the most efficient alphabets in the world and has garnered unanimous praise from language experts for its scientific design and excellence," he said,

"It's innovation design and simplicity help children or speakers of other language learn it without much difficulty."

The contest began in 2015 in the country and 12 contestants took part this year.

Students from Labasa and Lautoka were also part of the event.

The students were judged on how fluently they could speak and express the Korean language with relevant Korean videos supporting them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chief passes away
  2. $844m deal
  3. Weather warning
  4. Global energy transition is now on the global agenda
  5. Flying Fijians lose to Italy
  6. Duo charged for drugs possession
  7. $110k robbery suspect to face court tomorrow
  8. Roko honours hero dad
  9. Tribute to fallen comrades
  10. Fiji 2nd on diabetes global list

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  6. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  7. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  10. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)