+ Enlarge this image Bernadette Jeong (second from left) and Harshil Chand during the Korean speaking competition at the GPH on Friday night. Picture: RAMA

IN a bid to promote Korean language and studies among youths in the country, a Korean speaking contest was held on Friday night at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH).

Speaking at the event, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Seong-in Kim said the contest was to raise awareness and understanding of the Korean language in the Fijian societies.

Mr Kim said since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, Fiji and Korea had enjoyed a strong and friendly relation which led to the reopening of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji office in 2016.

"However, the Fijian people who wish to learn the Korean language is relatively low considering the rising popularity of Korean culture in Fiji and this is the main reason why the embassy is orchestrating today's (Friday's) event," Mr Kim said.

Mr Kim said the contest was held in Hangeul, a uniqueness of the Korean alphabet where there was an iconic relationship between the symbol and the sound.

"Hangeul is also considered to be one of the most efficient alphabets in the world and has garnered unanimous praise from language experts for its scientific design and excellence," he said,

"It's innovation design and simplicity help children or speakers of other language learn it without much difficulty."

The contest began in 2015 in the country and 12 contestants took part this year.

Students from Labasa and Lautoka were also part of the event.

The students were judged on how fluently they could speak and express the Korean language with relevant Korean videos supporting them.