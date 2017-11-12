Ministry rewards best West farmers

/ Front page / News

THE best of the agriculture sector in the Western Division were recognised at the Divisional Farmers Awards in Nadi on Friday.

The exceptional farmers, whose farming prowess was proven through their harvesting yields, were rewarded with shields commemorating their performance in 2017.

While congratulating the farmers, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said Government acknowledged the contribution of farmers as this partnership was vital in providing the people of Fiji with food and nutritional security.

"They also contribute in providing agricultural export and providing the agricultural materials for agro industries to support the employment and livelihood of many communities which is critical to the economic development of our country," he said.

"Today's (Friday's) event is in recognition of the contributions made by our farmers towards the agriculture sector.

"The farmers awards is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Agriculture as it also shines the spotlight on the farmers."

He said the series of awards was handed out to deserving farmers.

"There is so much interest on the young farmer, the woman farmer and the Western Division farmer of the year awards and there is reason to be because these awards were indicative of the best throughout the Western Division.

"This is in turn promoting motivation and competition among farmers and in turn will materialise into monetary gain for all farmers involved.

"Farmers should put in the extra effort and go the extra mile because they will be rewarded for their efforts."