$9k for charity

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Jim Crow band at the Vonu Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights at the Uprising Beach Resort yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MORE than 1500 people were on their feet yesterday, enjoying the live music and entertainment at the 2017 Vonu Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights at Pacific Harbour's Uprising Beach Resort.

Resort general manager James Pridgeon said as of yesterday afternoon, the team had allocated a minimum of $9000 for charity this year.

"One of which will be Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) foundation which we partnered with for the last few years, so we are excited to be giving them a donation which will be no less than $5000 this year," Mr Pridgeon said.

"Something that is very dear to us here at Uprising is the Mangroves for Fiji program, ensuring that we are acting responsibly. And what better time to be putting on a show like this when there's also COP23, where it's all about the sustainability of our Pacific Island nations and mangroves as we all know, our communities are heavily reliant on.

"So it's good to have people coming down today (yesterday) being educated on the importance of mangroves by the Mangroves for Fiji team, but also given an opportunity to actually plant the mangroves which will then get planted out to the different areas in Fiji."

The rain failed to dampen the spirit of Taiya Smith and her group of friends who travelled all the way from Nadi to be part of the event.

"This is our second time to be part of the festival and we love everything about it — the music, people and especially the food," Ms Smith said.

"This is a great event and we hope it continues every year as it also aims to assist charitable organisations."