Make world a safer place

Luisa Qiolevu
Sunday, November 12, 2017

FIJIANS believe it is the responsibility of all countries to make the world a safer place by bringing peace to troubled regions.

This was the message delivered by the Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca, during Remembrance Day celebrations at the Sukanaivalu barracks in Labasa yesterday.

"As a nation, we can be proud of the fact that we have always made and continue to make contributions to international peacekeeping efforts far beyond what is expected for a country our size," SSP Nakauyaca said.

He said the men and women, who stood side by side with comrades from across the globe, risked their lives in service.

"A calling that is deeply embraced by citizens of our country, by our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers," he said.

"To all servicemen and women present at the event, I salute you."

SSP Nakauyaca told family members of those who have died on active service that no word could ever adequately express the extent of their personal loss.

"But rest assured that the sacrifice of your loved one will never be forgotten," he said.








