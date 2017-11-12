Tribute to fallen comrades

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day celebrations at Veiuto in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

BRITISH Royal Navy veteran Peter Leggett was among former service men and women who paid tribute to their fallen comrades during the Western Division Remembrance Day event in Lautoka yesterday.

The son of a World War II veteran, Mr Leggett said Remembrance Day would always be a significant event for him.

"My father died in the World War II and so my brother and I were legacy children," he said.

"A legacy child is the ones who received assistance from the sale of the poppies.

"In all the United Kingdom, the money raised from the sale of the poppies went to the legacies to support their families, wives and orphans of the soldiers who passed away.

"I never got to meet my father and he never saw me. I was still inside my mother when he was killed fighting the Japanese in Burma."

He said his time in the British Royal Navy also served as a life-changing experience.

"I had been in conflict where we have lost comrades and it isn't a pleasant situation. A lot of people don't like talking about the conflicts that they have been involved with, but the most important thing is that we always remember our fallen comrades.

"One of the greatest things for me after leaving the navy was when I was in Papua New Guinea for a number of years, I managed to go and find my father's grave in Burma and that was very significant for me."

He said Fijian servicemen and women also paid a price during the great global conflicts.

"I know that every conflict which Fiji has also been a part of, especially with Ratu Sukuna along with about 15 or 16 Fijian soldiers who went and joined the French Foreign Legion.

"Those brave men gave their lives for freedom and for what we believe in, for liberty and the most important thing is we must never fail to remember what all of our service men and women have done for us."

He added although the day had held significance for many, the level of respect for the occasion had changed with time.

"Growing up in England, I remember when we observed Remembrance Day, everybody stopped for a two-minute silence.

"Whatever they were doing, whether they were walking along a busy street, they would stop and observe a two-minute silence.

"Unfortunately, it's a thing of the past now and the respect is not the same as what it used to be."

Veterans of the Royal Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Service marched through the main street of Lautoka yesterday as part of the national event.