EU countries agree on 40%

EU countries have agreed to a legislative framework to ensure it delivers about 40 per cent of its greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030, as per its Paris Agreement obligations.

Announcing the interventions earlier this week at COP 23 in Bonn, Germany, the EU's director general for Climate Action, Elina Bardram, said the framework was economy-wide and would cut across all sectors from heavy industries to transport and the agriculture industry.

"Every aspect of the economy is covered and that is going to be necessary if we are going to reach what we consider an ambitious target," Ms Bardram said.

The 28-member state group said it would also review its reporting regime to ensure it would satisfy the stocktakes mechanism of the Paris Agreement.

On Thursday, the EU sat in Brussels working on plans for enhanced ambitions, the plans of which it would announce at Bonn, Germany in the coming days, along with its 2016 emission figures.

Ms Bardram said the EU had already set ambitious targets which had been "paying off" as the organisation saw over economic growth of 15 per cent over a 15-year period of reducing emissions.

"Our emissions figure for last year will be released later this week and they will confirm the same story of us remaining quite well on track," she said.

"What's also important is that within the EU, our policies enjoy strong public support, not only support to fight climate change but also to acknowledge that the necessary move to modernise our economies and create growth and jobs is that of a low carbon transition."

While it continues work on transition, the EU, which includes some of the biggest coal mining economies and carbon emitters in the world said it remained also committed to the goals to mobilise more climate financing.

The EU said it would continue to get creative and use a variety of private and public sources to increase funds for adaptation and mitigation aspects.

Ms Bardram said since 2016, the EU had increased its climate financing contributions by more than 20 per cent, a lot of which would be channelled to some of the most vulnerable Pacific states.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us this week and next week and the EU will remain fully committed to playing its full part in delivering the pledges we have made and we look forward to working with all our partners, all the parties, all the stakeholders over the coming two weeks to ensure that the necessary progress can be made towards achieving our common global goals," she said.