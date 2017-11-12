Fiji Time: 6:50 PM on Sunday 12 November

Chief passes away

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, November 12, 2017

THE paramount chief of the Malolo and Mamanuca Group, Tui Lawa Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu has passed away.

Vanua spokesperson Tevita Sadrata confirmed Ratu Sevanaia's death on Wednesday after a short illness.

He said he was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital before his untimely death.

Ratu Sevanaia was 57 years old. His last public outing was at the Adi Nadroga festival in October.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming funeral for the Tui Lawa have been hampered by bad weather.

Mr Sadrata said the three main villages on Malolo had yet to meet to discuss the final rituals for Ratu Sevanaia.

He said village elders from Solevu, Yanua and Tavua had not been able to meet because of the rough conditions of the sea which made it difficult for the discussions to proceed.

He said they hoped the weather would clear by Monday or Tuesday.

Yesterday, traditional guards of the late Tui Lawa were at the Lautoka Hospital where they watched over his body.

The 24-hour watch will continue until the Tui Lawa's funeral.








