Weather warning

THE public is advised to remain vigilant as continuous heavy rain will be expected over Viti Levu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Kadavu, Yasawa and the Mamanuca Group.

Fiji Meteorological Services acting director Viliame Vereivalu said a heavy rain warning remained in force for the country as an active trough of low pressure moved onto the group from the West.

"A heavy rain warning remains in force Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Kadavu, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti Group," he said in a statement yesterday.

"A heavy rain alert is in force for the rest of Fiji. An active trough of low pressure is gradually moving on to the group from the West. Associated cloud and rain affect the country."

He said occasional heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms would be experienced over Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands in the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Western and Southern Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti Group and Kadavu.

Mr Vereivalu said rain would become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms.

"The other parts of Fiji can expect occasional showers with isolated heavy fall and few thunderstorms. Showers may possibly increase to rain and become frequent and heavy at times from later tomorrow (today)."