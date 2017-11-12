$844m deal

/ Front page / News

THROUGH successful climate negotiations, Government has sealed a $F844.8 million investment deal to improve Suva's water and waste water infrastructure.

The European Investment Bank will contribute $F156.4m to this project, alongside with the Asian Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund.

Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama made this announcement yesterday, saying it will benefit more than 22,000 Fijians.

In his address, Mr Bainimarama said the aging infrastructure in Suva collapsed because of the growing urban population, heavy rains and inadequate waste water management.

"We realised just how vulnerable our infrastructure was to climate change in the form of extreme weather events and sea level rise," he said.

"And fortunately, we were able to find partners to provide us with a solution and the means to better serve the 30 per cent of our population who live in the greater Suva corridor.

"We want to encourage the financial community as a whole — public and private, multilateral and local — to commit the trillions of dollars that will be needed to build infrastructure fit for purpose in a warming world.

"Any investment in modern infrastructure must acknowledge the reality of climate change, otherwise investors' money will be put at risk.

"We have no choice but to make infrastructure more resilient. And at the same time, we are being given the opportunity to either upgrade or develop new and better energy, water and transportation systems," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said for Suva, public health, the environment and climate change are all part of this project.

"When it is finished, the people of our capital and its surrounding areas will be healthier, safer and better protected from the more severe consequences that we know are coming."

