Projects Abroad volunteers urge public to plant mangroves

ATASA MOCEITUBA
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 7:02PM WHILE members of the public were enjoying themselves, a group of volunteers from Projects Abroad were trying to get people to plant mangroves during the Uprising Beach Resort Music Festival.

Volunteer Sydney Shier said mangrove replanting projects had been going on for the past four years where the charity organisation had persuaded villagers along coastal areas to replant mangroves.

Ms Shier said that Projects Abroad was involved in whole lot of projects that had to do with the sea and the environment including shark protection and awareness.

She added that mangroves played a huge role in the environment and was also a home and nursery to a large variety of fish and other species.








