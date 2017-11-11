Public enjoy music festival despite bad weather

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alyson Hancock ft Blue Monk and Tom Mawi entertain the public. Picture: ATASA MOCEITUBA

Update: 6:55PM PACIFIC Harbour's chilly and drizzly weather did not deter the public spirit from attending the 2017 Corona Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights held at Uprising Beach Resort today.

Packed with star-studded line-up artistes, the concert allowed members of the public to listen and dance to well-known artistes and bands such as Knox, Bleu Monk ft Tom Mawi and Alyson Hancock, The Gang, Sound Wave of the Pacific and The Gang to name a few.

Various kinds of music genres were put together by the performers ranging from R&B, reggae, solo singing, Jazz and Blues and many more to keep the audience entertained and lively.

The crowd turnout despite the wet conditions was a direct result of strategic marketing of the event. By 3pm, there were about 500 people in attendance.

Uprising Beach Resort general manager James Pridgeon said they were overwhelmed with high turnout.

He said this year would be the ninth year they had been hosting the event.

The 12-hour long concert begins at 12pm and ends at 12am on Sunday.