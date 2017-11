/ Front page / News

Update: 6:34PM THE Fiji Airways 7s team will play New Zealand in the men's final of the Oceania Rugby Sevens team at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this evening.

Fiji beat Samoa 17 -7.

Fiji tries came from Kalioni Nasoko (2), and Waisea Nacuqu.

Samoa try: Neria Fomai.

Halftime: Fiji 10-7 Samoa