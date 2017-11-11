Students participate in Korean speaking contest

Update: 6:09PM TWELVE school students from Suva, Lautoka and Labasa were part of the third Korean Speaking Contest that was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Friday evening.
Speaking at
the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Seong-in Kim said he
hoped that more students learnt the Korean language to better understand Korea
and the Korean culture and deepen their relationship with the Korean people
through the Korean language.
The
students were judged on how fluently they could speak and express the Korean
language with video supporting them.