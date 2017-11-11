Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Saturday 11 November

Students participate in Korean speaking contest

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 6:09PM TWELVE school students from Suva, Lautoka and Labasa were part of the third Korean Speaking Contest that was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Friday evening.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Seong-in Kim said he hoped that more students learnt the Korean language to better understand Korea and the Korean culture and deepen their relationship with the Korean people through the Korean language.

The students were judged on how fluently they could speak and express the Korean language with video supporting them. 








