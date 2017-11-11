Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Saturday 11 November

DHL Group joins forces with Fiji at COP23

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 5:29PM DEUTSCHE Post DHL Group, the worldwide leading logistics provider is an official partner of the Fijian COP23 presidency and UN Climate Change.

 A statement by DHL Fiji says as an official partner, DHL Trade Fairs and Events (TFE), a business unit of DHL Freight, was responsible for special logistics and has supported the construction of the conference site.

 As a symbol of this partnership and the conference itself, the business unit transported a

Fijian double-hull sailing canoe, a drua from the National Maritime Museum (NMM) in Greenwich, London, to Bonn to be exhibited in the World Conference Center, the heart of the so-called 'Bula Zone' where the COP23 negotiations will take place.

NMM is the owner of the drua and has loaned it to the Fijian Presidency for the duration of the COP23.

 Spokesperson and Director of the Communication and Outreach Program (CO), UN Climate Change, Nick Nuttall said "UN Climate Change is honored to be hosting COP 23 and is determined to support strong and positive outcomes that will advance climate action across the globe. Deutsche Post DHL Group is a strong supporter of our joint endeavor working towards a sustainable future and as well an ideal partner for realizing our ambitions to make the event of the COP 23 environmentally-friendly".








