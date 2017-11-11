DHL Group joins forces with Fiji at COP23

Update: 5:29PM DEUTSCHE Post DHL Group, the worldwide leading logistics provider is an official partner of the Fijian COP23 presidency and UN Climate Change.
A statement by DHL Fiji says as
an official partner, DHL Trade Fairs and Events (TFE), a business unit of DHL
Freight, was responsible for special logistics and has supported the
construction of the conference site.
As a symbol of this partnership
and the conference itself, the business unit transported a
Fijian double-hull sailing
canoe, a drua from the National Maritime Museum (NMM) in Greenwich, London, to Bonn to
be exhibited in the World Conference Center, the heart of the so-called 'Bula
Zone' where the COP23 negotiations will take place.
NMM is the owner of the drua
and has loaned it to the Fijian Presidency for the duration of the COP23.
Spokesperson and Director of the
Communication and Outreach Program (CO), UN Climate Change, Nick Nuttall said "UN
Climate Change is honored to be hosting COP 23 and is determined to support
strong and positive outcomes that will advance climate action across the globe.
Deutsche Post DHL Group is a strong supporter of our joint endeavor working towards
a sustainable future and as well an ideal partner for realizing our ambitions
to make the event of the COP 23 environmentally-friendly".