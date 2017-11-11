Women's club receive handicraft tools

Update: 5:11PM THE inclusion of young women is equally important for youth groups as they can make positive contributions to the betterment of the club.
Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said
this while handing over handicraft tools to the Visoto Young Women's Club in
Levuka yesterday.
Mr Tuitubou highlighted the need for women empowerment
in individual communities.
"The Ministry of Youth and Sports ensures that all
youth groups receive equal assistance regardless of gender, ethnicity and
physical ability," he said.
Visoto Young Women's Club aims to secure a sustainable
handicraft shop in Levuka town since there are no handicraft outlets on the
island which also has been declared a World Heritage Site.