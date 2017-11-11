Women's club receive handicraft tools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou hands over the handicraft tools to the young women's group of Visoto Youth Club in Levuka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:11PM THE inclusion of young women is equally important for youth groups as they can make positive contributions to the betterment of the club.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said this while handing over handicraft tools to the Visoto Young Women's Club in Levuka yesterday.

Mr Tuitubou highlighted the need for women empowerment in individual communities.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports ensures that all youth groups receive equal assistance regardless of gender, ethnicity and physical ability," he said.

Visoto Young Women's Club aims to secure a sustainable handicraft shop in Levuka town since there are no handicraft outlets on the island which also has been declared a World Heritage Site.