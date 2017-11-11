Oceania 7s: Games suspension further delayed

Update: 4:24PM THE 2017 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship has been further delayed until 5pm.
This
is because of the bad weather bringing rain, thunderstorm and lightening at the
ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Oceania
Rugby head of media and communication Patrick Foulkes said if the weather
deteriorated, only three matches could be played.
That
is the women's fifth place play off between Papua New Guinea and Tonga, the
women's final between Australia and New Zealand and the men's final between
Fiji and New Zealand.
Foulkes
said the decision was made under the World Rugby regulation on players'
safety.
If
the weather clears shortly, the schedules for the finals will
continue.