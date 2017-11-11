Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Oceania 7s: Games suspension further delayed

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 4:24PM THE 2017 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship has been further delayed until 5pm.

This is because of the bad weather bringing rain, thunderstorm and lightening at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Oceania Rugby head of media and communication Patrick Foulkes said if the weather deteriorated, only  three matches could be played.

That is the women's fifth place play off between Papua New Guinea and Tonga, the women's final between Australia and New Zealand and the men's final between Fiji and New Zealand. 

Foulkes said the decision was made under the World Rugby regulation on players' safety. 

If the weather clears shortly,  the schedules for the finals will continue. 








