Family members remember loved ones

+ Enlarge this image From Left; Semiti Bulivakarua sitting behind Rt Iferemi Cawanibuka during the 2017 Rememberance Day at Battery Hill in Nasese. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:02PM FAMILY members of those who have died in the line of duty in the armed forces gathered in numbers at Veiuto today to observe Remembrance Day.

Also present were war veterans including the President Jioji Konrote who were joined by the Acting Prime Minister, Jone Usamate, senior government officials, members of the disciplined forces and the diplomatic corps in observing a minute of silence to remember those that died or served in armed conflict.

The minute of silence was followed by the laying of 28 wreaths in a solemn ceremony led by the head of state.

The day ended with exhibition which showcased pictures of our servicemen and women who were deployed during WWI, WWII, Christmas Islands, Solomon Islands and the Malayan campaign.