Remembrance Day dawn service

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 3:53PM A REMEMBRANCE Day dawn service was held at the Military Cemetery, Reservoir Road in Suva this morning.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola who was joined by members of our disciplined forces and military attaches from the British Army, Australia and New Zealand were part of the service where a two minute silence was observed.

This was followed by the sounding of the rouse and a ritual was done as a pledge to guard the honour of those we have lost.

The service was held to honour our servicemen and women of both world wars including those who had lost their lives in the line of duty, in the many theatres of conflict since.








