Update: 3:53PM A REMEMBRANCE Day dawn service was held at the Military Cemetery, Reservoir Road in Suva this morning.
Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke
Kubuabola who was joined by members of our disciplined forces and military
attaches from the British Army, Australia and New Zealand were part of the service
where a two minute silence was observed.
This was followed by the sounding of the rouse and a ritual
was done as a pledge to guard the honour of those we have lost.
The service was held to honour our servicemen and women of
both world wars including those who had lost their lives in the line of duty,
in the many theatres of conflict since.