Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Saturday 11 November

Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 2:40PM THE Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship has been temporarily suspended because of heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting Laucala Bay, Suva and most parts of the Central Division.

Oceania Rugby said the weather would be monitored for the safety of players and people at the ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile the Fiji Airways Fijiana was ousted from the main competition after losing to New Zealand 0-24 in the semi-finals.

The Kiwis will meet Australia which beat PNG 25-7.

The 7s tourney will resume at 3pm.








