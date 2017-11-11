Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain

Update: 2:40PM THE Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship has been temporarily suspended because of heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting Laucala Bay, Suva and most parts of the Central Division.
Oceania
Rugby said the weather would be monitored for the safety of players and people
at the ANZ Stadium.
Meanwhile
the Fiji Airways Fijiana was ousted from the main competition after losing to New Zealand 0-24
in the semi-finals.
The Kiwis will meet Australia which beat PNG 25-7.
The 7s tourney will resume at 3pm.