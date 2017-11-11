Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Heavy rain and thunderstorms has forced the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship to be suspended. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:40PM THE Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship has been temporarily suspended because of heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting Laucala Bay, Suva and most parts of the Central Division.

Oceania Rugby said the weather would be monitored for the safety of players and people at the ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile the Fiji Airways Fijiana was ousted from the main competition after losing to New Zealand 0-24 in the semi-finals.

The Kiwis will meet Australia which beat PNG 25-7.

The 7s tourney will resume at 3pm.