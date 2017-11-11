Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Beach club charity event cancelled due to bad weather

REPEKA NASIKO
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 2:17PM THE impending bad weather over the Western Division has forced the cancellation of a charity event scheduled to be held this evening at Malamala Beach Club in the Mamanuca Group.

The charity event held in aid of Animals Fiji and Cure Kids Fiji was cancelled after a heavy rain alert was issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services. 

Cure Kids Fiji director of operations Sally Cooper and Animals Fiji co-founder Casey Quimby announced the cancellation.

"Casey and I have had a conversation about the inclement weather reports for this weekend," Ms Cooper said.

"We really want to have an amazing event out at Malamala Beach Club and show case the venue in the best possible conditions.

"Fiji Met and Nadraki are both predicting high winds, rough seas and rain with possible thunder storms. We feel that these weather conditions jeopardise guest safety and comfort.

"We would like to postpone the event until the new year with a date to be confirmed in consultation with South Sea Cruises and Malamala Beach Club.

"We will make contact with everyone who has already purchased tickets and offer them a refund and advise on social media that a new date is to be scheduled."

The event was organised by the two charity organisations in collaboration with Malamala Beach Club and South Sea Cruises.

 

 








