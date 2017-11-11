Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Saturday 11 November

Northerners remember those who died in the line of duty

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 1:55PM MEMBERS of the public turned up in numbers to be part of the Remembrance Day service held at the Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa this morning.

The formal commemoration was attended by members of the diplomatic corp, military personnel, surviving veterans and their families.

Divisional police commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca said the memorial day was observed all over the world.

He said it was also a time of the year where people came together and to remember members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty.

"We are here to remember the sacrifices done by our courageous Fijian men and women of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces who sacrificed their lives for our beloved country," he said.








