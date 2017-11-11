Northerners remember those who died in the line of duty

Update: 1:55PM MEMBERS of the public turned up in numbers to be part of the Remembrance Day service held at the Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa this morning.
The
formal commemoration was attended by members of the diplomatic corp, military
personnel, surviving veterans and their families.
Divisional police
commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani
Nakauyaca said the memorial day was observed all over the world.
He said it was also a time of the year
where people came together and to remember members of the armed forces who died
in the line of duty.
"We are
here to remember the sacrifices done by our courageous Fijian men and women of
the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces who sacrificed their lives for our
beloved country," he said.