Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Saturday 11 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather situation: Heavy rain alert for West, North

REPEKA NASIKO
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Update: 1:51PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and Kadavu.

In a statement released at midday, the Fiji Meteorological Services office in Nadi confirmed an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain was approaching the group from the west.

"It is expected to start affecting the group from tomorrow," the statement explained.

"Therefore, expect occasional showers with isolated heavy falls and few thunderstorms over western and northern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Kadavu.

"Further, showers expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from tomorrow over these areas as the rain clouds move over the Fiji group tomorrow.

"The other parts of Fiji can expect occasional showers with isolated heavy fall and few thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

"General public is requested to take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji
  3. Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain
  4. Not merit based
  5. Team player
  6. Man down
  7. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet
  8. Church plea unsuccessful
  9. Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis
  10. Action plan to tackle bacteria

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)