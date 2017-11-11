Weather situation: Heavy rain alert for West, North

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:51PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and Kadavu.

In a statement released at midday, the Fiji Meteorological Services office in Nadi confirmed an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain was approaching the group from the west.

"It is expected to start affecting the group from tomorrow," the statement explained.

"Therefore, expect occasional showers with isolated heavy falls and few thunderstorms over western and northern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Kadavu.

"Further, showers expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from tomorrow over these areas as the rain clouds move over the Fiji group tomorrow.

"The other parts of Fiji can expect occasional showers with isolated heavy fall and few thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

"General public is requested to take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times."