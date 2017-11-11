Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis

Update: 12:05PM AUSTRALIA and New Zealand continue their powerful form in the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship at the ANZ Stadium in Suva in the start of the final day.
Australia
won the first men's quarter-final 22-21 Papua New Guinea. The Aussies are the
first to qualify for the semi-finals.
Meanwhile
NZ scored 10 tries to beat American Samoa in the second quarter.
Australia
will play the New Zealand in this afternoon's semifinal.
Other
quarterfinals Samoa vs Tonga and Fiji Airways 7s against Cook Islands.