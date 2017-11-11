Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The New Zealand team (pictured) along with Australia have advanced into the semi-finals of the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:05PM AUSTRALIA and New Zealand continue their powerful form in the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship at the ANZ Stadium in Suva in the start of the final day.

Australia won the first men's quarter-final 22-21 Papua New Guinea. The Aussies are the first to qualify for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile NZ scored 10 tries to beat American Samoa in the second quarter.

Australia will play the New Zealand in this afternoon's semifinal.

Other quarterfinals Samoa vs Tonga and Fiji Airways 7s against Cook Islands.