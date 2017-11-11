Singh fulfils dream

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anirudh Singh, 57, is flanked by his wife Fiva Isaleti and daughter Rengeena Singh after his admission to the Bar in Suva. Picture: RAMA

HIS passion to learn and further enhance his knowledge and skills motivated Anirudh Singh to pursue law studies.

The 57-year-old, a former instructor in the Fiji Police Force and staff sergeant of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), said success could only be achieved through hard work.

He was among the 24 new lawyers admitted to the Bar in the High Court in Suva on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony was before the Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

"When you set a goal, you must ensure that you pursue your goals and good things do not come easily," Mr Singh said.

"You must be aware of the challenges that you will face and you must position yourself to meet and overcome those challenges."

Mr Singh is the youngest in his family and his late parents were rice farmers.

To fulfil his childhood dream, he started his law program in 2009.

"It took long because I was working and attending school at the same time.

"It was not easy, but I am glad it's done and I will now take some time off before deciding what to do next, but I am always ready to serve my nation," Mr Singh said.

At the age of 14, while attending school, he took up part-time jobs in order to support and fulfil his education needs.

He joined the Fiji Police Force in 1977 and was an instructor for more than 13 years.

Mr Singh later joined the RFMF and served in various UN missions in the Middle East.

He also attained his masters in international relations and diplomacy, postgraduate diploma in international relations and postgraduate certificate in international relations from the University of Fiji.