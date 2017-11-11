FRA clarifies road hump issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anirudh Singh, 57, is flanked by his wife Fiva Isaleti and daughter Rengeena Singh after his admission to the Bar in Suva. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Roads Authority has clarified that certain issues are considered before constructing road humps.

The clarification follows various queries and concerns raised at village, district and provincial meetings in the North about installing road humps in villages.

Village headmen and district reps questioned which department was responsible for installing road humps.

Concerns have also been raised about speeding vehicles through villages.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said speeding and poor driver behaviour were first and foremost enforcement issues which need to be addressed by the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority.

"The FRA receives requests from many villages and communities for speed humps," he said.

"The installation of infrastructure such as speed humps is a last resort when all other safety measures fails and compromises the safety of general public.

"We need to educate the public that speed humps are not the instant cure for all traffic issues. Drivers must slow down and show respect for the people that live in these villages and communities."

Mr Moore said his team would continue to ask the public to contact them directly on toll free number 5720 or send an email on info@fijiroads.org to log and follow up on requests and complaints.