State considers vendors demand

THE Ministry of Local Government will consider the demands made by fish vendors in the Labasa Market, adding they will not be forced to move to the new market.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said he instructed the special administrator Labasa/Savusavu Vijay Chand to talk to the vendors.

Mr Kumar said if vendors still refused to move then they had no choice, but to allow other interested vendors to access the new fish market.

"As per the claims and demand made by the vendors there is ample place for parking at the new market and I don't see a problem with that," he said.

"We will consider putting some pedestrian crossing or something for customers in the area to address the danger posed as claimed by vendors.

"However, for the demands of a safe berthing area for boats we will talk with the council to look into these. What I am urging vendors to do is to move to the new facility because they had asked for it in the first place and the council had put in money to construct these facilities."

Mr Kumar said they could always accommodate their requests once they had moved into the new facility.

"Vendors should move before they will lose the opportunity for places at the new facility," he said.

Earlier, fish vendors in Labasa said they were willing to be relocated to the new fish market but on condition that Government relocate the grog market beside the new fish market.