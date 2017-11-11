Rehab work pays off

/ Front page / News

GETTING inmates inca­r­cerated for sex crimes to admit their guilt and take ownership of the crimes they committed is reaping benefits in the Fiji Corrections Service's efforts to rehabilitate sex offenders, with a 92 per cent success rate recorded so far.

Speaking at the 37th Asian Pacific Conferen­ce of Correctional Ad­m­­­inistrators in Nadi, senior psychologist El­e­nani Vuru said the success of intervention programs established by the FCS at correctional facilities around the co­untry was a positive indicator that rehabilitation was working.

"We conduct a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis and lo­ok at their childhood development until they committed their crime," she said.

"We get the sex offenders to ask themse­lves questions like 'what went wrong and what can I do to bring out the best in me?'. After that we usually use a tool to do a pre-assessment test bef­ore they go through the identified treatment pro­gram suitable to each inmate."

Ms Vuru said it was during this part of the program that sex offenders were asked to come clean.