Rehab work pays off

GETTING inmates incarcerated for sex crimes to admit their guilt and take ownership of the crimes they committed is reaping benefits in the Fiji Corrections Service's efforts to rehabilitate sex offenders, with a 92 per cent success rate recorded so far.
Speaking at the 37th Asian Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators in Nadi, senior psychologist Elenani Vuru said the success of intervention programs established by the FCS at correctional facilities around the country was a positive indicator that rehabilitation was working.
"We conduct a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis and look at their childhood development until they committed their crime," she said.
"We get the sex offenders to ask themselves questions like 'what went wrong and what can I do to bring out the best in me?'. After that we usually use a tool to do a pre-assessment test before they go through the identified treatment program suitable to each inmate."
Ms Vuru said it was during this part of the program that sex offenders were asked to come clean.