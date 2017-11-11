Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Saturday 11 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rehab work pays off

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, November 11, 2017

GETTING inmates inca­r­cerated for sex crimes to admit their guilt and take ownership of the crimes they committed is reaping benefits in the Fiji Corrections Service's efforts to rehabilitate sex offenders, with a 92 per cent success rate recorded so far.

Speaking at the 37th Asian Pacific Conferen­ce of Correctional Ad­m­­­inistrators in Nadi, senior psychologist El­e­nani Vuru said the success of intervention programs established by the FCS at correctional facilities around the co­untry was a positive indicator that rehabilitation was working.

"We conduct a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis and lo­ok at their childhood development until they committed their crime," she said.

"We get the sex offenders to ask themse­lves questions like 'what went wrong and what can I do to bring out the best in me?'. After that we usually use a tool to do a pre-assessment test bef­ore they go through the identified treatment pro­gram suitable to each inmate."

Ms Vuru said it was during this part of the program that sex offenders were asked to come clean.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji
  3. Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain
  4. Not merit based
  5. Team player
  6. Man down
  7. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet
  8. Church plea unsuccessful
  9. Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis
  10. Action plan to tackle bacteria

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)