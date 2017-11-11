Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Youth dropout rate worry

Nasik Swami
Saturday, November 11, 2017

THE rise in the percentage of Fijian youth dropouts at high school and tertiary level has been highlighted at two meetings in London, England.

Vice-chancellor of University of Fiji Professor Prem Misir attended meetings of the Commonwealth Youth Section and The Association of Commonwealth Universities recently in London.

During the meeting, Prof Misir highlighted that there was an increase in the percentage of youth dropouts at higher education institutions, particularly high school and university level.

He said there was an urgent need to focus on youth empowerment in Fiji with the intention to improve socio- economic status.

"In this regard, the ESSD will be hosting a Youth Forum at the University of Fiji, Saweni Campus, on February 20, 2018," Prof Misir said.

"The forum will focus on youth and student engagement. The forum will be attended by over 50 youth from the ESSD as well as local youths.

Prof Misir explained that in a society like Fiji with a youth bulge, there may be issues that youths may face and it was good to have youths with youth work qualifications to talk and relate to them.

UniFiji is in the process of becoming a member of the Commonwealth Universities Youth Work Consortium. The Commonwealth Secretariat will help UniFiji with staff capacity building purposes.








