Firefighters leave for championship

+ Enlarge this image Members of the NFA team with NFA chairman John O'Connor during their farewell ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED

SIX Fijian firefighters will leave Fiji tomorrow for New Zealand to compete in the Australasian Firefighters Championship.

The championship, which starts next week, will involve National Fire Authority's firefighters competing against fire and rescue agencies from Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

During a farewell ceremony for the team at the NFA headquarters in Suva, NFA chairman John O'Connor wished the team all the best and urged them to do well.

"It is a very important event and you must do your utmost best and make the country proud," he told them.

"This is the second time that the NFA will compete in the Australasian Firefighters Championship and the main aim of the NFA is to showcase firefighting skills and to test your abilities against the best fire departments in Australia and New Zealand."

Mr O'Connor said the NFA was fully supportive of the team.

"You are the chosen ones for this important event and we are all behind you as you prepare to compete in the championship," he said.

"The championship is good exposure for the NFA as we gauge our competencies in firefighting and rescue skills and it will determine how good our skills are in these areas.

"Competing in such championships will help us assess our skills and improve our weaknesses if any, in order to strengthen our service delivery to the nation."

Mr O'Connor said the championship was the pathway for the NFA to be able to participate in the World Firefighters Championship, which will be held in the United States.

The Australasian Firefighters Championship will be held in Carterton, New Zealand, next week.