+ Enlarge this image Style Fiji model Serenia Raura, 22, resides in Suva and is a current management and politics student. This is her second year modelling for Style Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE preparations for this year's Style Fiji annual fashion show was on track and the organisers of the event were encouraging people to buy their tickets early.

Organisation co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said the support from the various stakeholders and business houses this year was overwhelming.

"This year's show is going to be bigger and better and we are going to offer people at the event a wide range of entertainment, from a fashion show, music performances and an auction," she said.

She said the contributions from the event would help Cure Kids Fiji in improving the health of children in the country.

The event was being held in the country for the past seven years and Style Fiji has helped the St John Association of Fiji and the Nadi District Hospital through their annual event.

More than 200 people were expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on December 2.