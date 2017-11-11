Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Mixed opinions

Litia Cava
Saturday, November 11, 2017

THE three assessors in the trial of a woman who allegedly raped her biological daughter returned with mixed opinions after their deliberations yesterday.

She is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The first and third assessors found the 49-year-old mother guilty of both charges, while the second assessor found the accused guilty of the first count and not guilty of the second count of sexual assault.

Justice Salesi Temo, while summing up the case, said the prosecution could not identify the exact dates when the alleged rape took place.

He said the victim in her evidence claimed that her mother had allegedly raped her about 20 times when the alleged offence took place between January and July last year.

The judge highlighted that the victim said the mother would force her to take off her clothes when they were alone and would perform various sexual acts on her.

The 14-year-old victim said her mother would at times force her (14-year-old) to perform sexual acts on her (mother).

Justice Temo will deliver his judgment next Monday.








