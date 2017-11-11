Man, 47, denies murder charge

/ Front page / News

EPELI Talakubu, the man who is alleged to have killed his neighbour last month, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of criminal intimidation in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The 47-year-old man of Batiniwai settlement in Caubati appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

It is alleged that he murdered 42-year-old Masi Kalaro during a drinking party when the accused and the victim had a heated argument.

On the same day, the accused threatened Samuela Tabualevu with a chopper with the intention to create fear.

The alleged offence took place on October 8 this year.

Talakubu has been further remanded in custody.

The trial date has been set for August 13 next year.