Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man, 47, denies murder charge

Litia Cava
Saturday, November 11, 2017

EPELI Talakubu, the man who is alleged to have killed his neighbour last month, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of criminal intimidation in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The 47-year-old man of Batiniwai settlement in Caubati appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

It is alleged that he murdered 42-year-old Masi Kalaro during a drinking party when the accused and the victim had a heated argument.

On the same day, the accused threatened Samuela Tabualevu with a chopper with the intention to create fear.

The alleged offence took place on October 8 this year.

Talakubu has been further remanded in custody.

The trial date has been set for August 13 next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji
  3. Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain
  4. Not merit based
  5. Team player
  6. Man down
  7. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet
  8. Church plea unsuccessful
  9. Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis
  10. Action plan to tackle bacteria

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)